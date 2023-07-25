Police make five arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jeffrey L. Bireley, 58, of Lane 280AA Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested in the 3700 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Todd A. Dickson II, 21, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested in the 1400 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony pointing a firearm.
• Amanda L. Fulton, 37, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, arrested on Bittersweet Court at Ivywood on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and a probation violation.
• Barrientos E. Gael, 19, of the 8500 block of Hammerly Boulevard, Houston, arrested in the 1000 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Andrew S. Williamson, 25, of the 700 block of Shawnee Drive, arrested at home on a warrant alleging a felony probation violation.
