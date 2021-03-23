ANGOLA — "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" will take the stage at Trine University's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, albeit a year later than originally planned.
The musical comedy had been scheduled for spring 2020 but was postponed when Trine's campus closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university's music and theater departments will now present the play at 7 p.m. April 8-10, with a 3 p.m. matinee featuring understudies on April 10.
"The cast had put a lot of hard work into the production last year, and was crushed when the play was canceled," said director Mindy Maples, assistant professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication. "We are so excited that they were able to return this year and that we are able to finally present this show to an audience."
A limited number of tickets are available for each performance at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. Tickets are $10 general admission or $5 for non-Trine students; any remaining will be available for $2 more at the door.
Trine faculty, staff and students will receive free admission with their IDs.
With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" centers on a fictional spelling bee set in Putnam Valley Middle School. Quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, which is directed by equally quirky grown-ups. The 2005 Broadway production won two Tony Awards, including Best Book.
The production is for mature audiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.