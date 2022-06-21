ANGOLA — Willow Tree Shoppes in Angola has been vandalized in what appears to be a continued pattern of racially-oriented targeting of the business and its owners, Erlinda and Johann Inniss.
On Monday, when an owner entered the shop located at 135 E. Wendell Jacob Ave., its was found vandalized with red spray paint, said an Angola Police Department report.
A vandal or vandals broke into the shop and sprayed racial slurs on the walls, floors and counters of the business, the report said.
This came a month after Erlinda Inniss's car was vandalized. In late May, Inniss's car was keyed and racial slurs were scratched into the side.
In late April, anonymous messages where sent to the Willow Tree Shoppes' website calling Inniss a, "devil worshiper," and other racial slurs.
There weren't any video cameras at the Willow Tree Shoppes to record the act. The couple was planning to move the business after the first attacks.
Angola City Police Chief Ken Whitmire did not comment on the ongoing investigation but did release an incident report following a Freedom of Information request from The Herald Republican and subsequently issued a press release.
"Officers entered building and found an owner within. In order to protect the scene, the owner was asked to exit the building. Officers noted that when entering the building the odor of spray paint was present," said the Angola Police press release. "Numerous areas within the building had been sprayed including the floor, walls, and shelves. It was noted that there were racial slurs within the areas that were painted. Currently this is an active investigation."
Many people in the community have reached out to the Inniss family to provide support. The incident also had the attention of Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, who commented about it after Monday's Common Council meeting.
"That is not us. We will not stand by this," Hickman said.
The outreach from Angola and surrounding area residents was appreciated by the Inniss family.
"The amount of love and support coming our way is very much appreciated. We appreciate the offers to help clean," Erlinda wrote on the shop's Facebook page. "At this time we just feel very violated and gathering our thoughts. We will be closed til further notice. Love and light."
If police were to determine who did the vandalism, it could not be prosecuted as a hate crime in Indiana. However, such a motivation could be considered an aggravating circumstance at sentencing if an person was found guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.