Tuesday, Oct. 27
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 9 a.m. Special meeting.
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
• Northeast Indiana Community Corrections, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Alcoholic and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
• Hudson Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
