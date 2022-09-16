Seven people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Brandy D. Bodkins, 40, of the 500 block of West 1st Street, Marion, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Joshua A. Burris, 40, of the 300 block of Deerfield Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 827 north of C.R. 200N on a warrant alleging felony theft and misdemeanor theft.
• Kari M Jude, 26, of the 10000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested in the 6100 block of S.R. 327, Orland, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Benjamin H. Kain, 33, of the 10000 block of West C.R. 575N, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Derick J. McMillen, 26, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging
• Ashley J. Todd, 36, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 900 block of Spring Hill Drive on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Eibar E. Vasquez, 23, of the 200 block of Marshall Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 450W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving.
