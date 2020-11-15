COVID-19 sends schools back to online classes
Stretched beyond its means due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will resume virtual learning Monday.
Superintendent Brent Wilson told parents and staff members to be prepared for school shutdowns, and in text messages Thursday to MSD parents, he announced that virtual learning would begin Monday.
The schools are expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.
With more than 90 students and staff on the quarantine list for Hamilton Community Schools, the district transitioned to e-learning Nov. 10.
Hamilton students also will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I recognize that this decision places an undue burden on many in our Hamilton family,” Superintendent Tony Cassel’s letter said. “However, between the staffing shortage this situation creates and the large number of affected students, I feel this is the best decision moving forward at this time. I truly do apologize for the inconvenience this will create for many of you.”
Hamilton extracurricular activities, including practices and other events ,are canceled through Nov. 23. Hamilton goes on Thanksgiving break Nov. 24-27.
On Nov. 11, seventh- and eighth-grade classes at Prairie Heights Middle School converted to all e-learning due to a shortage of staff caused by quarantines mandated by contact tracing protocols.
Those grade levels will stay on e-learning through Friday, Nov. 20, said a letter shared by Principal Andrew Arndt.
“At this time, there are no changes to any athletics since this is due to a shortage of staff and not positive COVID-19 cases,” said Arndt’s letter.
East Noble postpones quarantine planKENDALLVILLE — After rolling out a new plan aimed at shortening the time some students have to spend at home on quarantine, East Noble is shelving it temporarily on suggestion from the county health officer.
With sharply rising cases in Noble County and new guidance from the governor in an effort to stop continuing increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, Superintendent Ann Linson notified families they’ll have to wait.
“I was informed by Dr. Gaff (Noble County Health Director) this morning that he is postponing our plan,” Linson said. “When cases begin to decline, he will reconsider allowing students to return to school with a negative test result that was administered after five days of quarantine.”
East Noble had developed a plan to allow students at home for possible exposure to COVID-19 to return earlier if they received a negative test result and remain asymptomatic. After waiting five days and the testing, the plan could have effectively brought students into the classroom up to a week earlier than the standard 14-day quarantine.
County awards contract to repair covered bridge
AUBURN — The two-year process of repairing the Spencerville Covered Bridge took a major step forward Monday.
A contract for the project was awarded by the DeKalb County Commissioners to R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, for $269,000.
Of four bidders for the project, only Zachrich came close to the engineer’s estimated cost for the project of $273,056.
“I have heard nothing but good from everyone I’ve talked to about Zachrich,” DeKalb County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parker said Monday after the commissioners’ meeting.
Repairing the bridge will be a winter project, with a scheduled completion date of April 15, Parker said.
The scenic wooden bridge, built in 1873, has been closed to traffic since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered moisture damage to its support timbers. Commissioners decided they also would replace the bridge floor to eliminate tripping hazards.
Eaton intends to close Auburn clutch factory
AUBURN — Eaton Corp. on Friday released additional information about its intent to close its clutch manufacturing factory in Auburn next year.
“Members of Eaton’s management team met with employees at the Auburn, Indiana, plant on Nov. 5 to inform them that the company was considering consolidating its manufacturing operations and a final decision would not be made until after Eaton and the union have met and discussed this plan,” Cara Klaer. senior manager of communications for Eaton Vehicle Group, said.
Many of the 108 employees at the Auburn plant are represented by UAW Local 164.
“We let employees know that the decision has been made to transfer clutch manufacturing at our Auburn, Indiana, plant to our Kings Mountain, North Carolina, facility before May 2021,” Klaer’s statement continued. She said the decision to end clutch manufacturing at Auburn is due to a decline in volume for “legacy” heavy-duty transmissions.
The entire Eaton Vehicle Division plant in Auburn will be closed, with the shutdown expected to be complete by May 2021, resulting in the permanent layoff of 108 employees, Eaton said in its notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Family Video closing Kendallville store
KENDALLVILLE — After 23 years in business, Kendallville’s Family Video store is closing.
“While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19,” District Manager Scott Jaynes said. “We are having a liquidation sale now and plan to completely shutdown by mid-December or sooner if we sell through all the product.”
MSD delay on salaries raises objections
ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County administrators and staff members have put in writing their distress at the school board’s postponement of approving their annual raises.
Letters have been sent to the board, the media and through the MSD ranks following a special meeting Nov. 5 in which classified staff and administrators’ raises were questioned and tabled to Tuesday’s regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. in Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola.
The board ratified teacher contracts in keeping with negotiations between the Angola Classroom Teachers Association and the district team. MSD teachers received a 2.1% base raise. Non-teacher salary raises were tabled by a 5-2 vote.
“During the last seven months you have heard from many teachers on their struggles ... You heard their cry and approved the recommended average increase of $1,050 which even new teachers who transferred to MSD are eligible to receive,” said a letter sent to the board Monday by administrative assistant Wendy Wilson. “The administration and classified staff have not once come to a board meeting with their struggles or suggestions, they simply do the job set in front of them and assume the board knows their worth. For the classified staff we are talking about an average of $150 for the year.”
