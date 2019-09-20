Four people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 29, homeless, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Andrew C. Clausen, 43, of the 600 block East Broad Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Kathleen T. Clausen, 42, of the 600 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Douglas J. Stuart, 36, of the 100 block of Wayne Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 700 block of Shelter Lane on a felony fugitive warrant and a charge of misdemeanor theft.
