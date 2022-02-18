One person arrested
ANGOLA — An Auburn woman was arrested by a Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday.
Raquel L. Rowe, 34, of the 1200 block of South Union, Auburn, was arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 8:23 pm
