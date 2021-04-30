Four people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Steven E. Fraley, 31, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony burglary.
• Caleb N. Shultz, 28, of the 2000 block of McKinley Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 300W at Nevada Mills Road, Fremont, on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Jason A. Uitts, 44, of the 1600 block of Sherbrook, New Haven, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction and operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew D. Yates, 33, of the 400 block of South Darling Street, arrested on C.R. 200N near Kellygreen Drive, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
