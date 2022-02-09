AUBURN — Catholic Charities-Retired Senior Volunteer Program has recruited a volunteer army of trained and certified tax preparers to assist people who earned less than $58,000 in 2021 in filing their tax returns. The volunteers are soldiers in the army of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA.
Jen Zamaites, North Region director for Catholic Charities-RSVP in Auburn, said appointments are available for the free tax preparation service through April 13 at sites in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties.
Sites for the VITA program are Catholic Charities-RSVP’s office on Fifth Street in Auburn for DeKalb County; Kendallville and Ligonier public libraries in Noble County; and the Carnegie Public Library in Angola for Steuben County.
“There’s such a need,” Zamaites said. “It’s expensive to get your taxes done. We want to make the preparation affordable so that people can keep their refunds.”
Zamaites emphasized that VITA is a “truly free” program, unlike some other tax preparation programs that claim to be free but have hidden fees.
“Our volunteers are IRS (Internal Revenue Service) certified, and many have backgrounds in accounting, banking or finance,” she said. “The intake volunteers work with the public. We deliver services to keep everyone safe.”
VITA focuses on residents who are elderly, have disabilities or have barriers such as English as a second language as priorities, but eligibility is based in the income threshold of $58,000. Translation services are provided if needed.
VITA also provides a way for taxpayers without access to or knowledge of computers or broadband to file their returns electronically.
‘Our volunteers are trained to look for credits and educate people on that,” Zamaites said. “We want to save them money.”
VITA also helps Catholic Charities to identify people in the community who may need its resources and services, but who may not know about them.
A Flagstar grant enabled Catholic Charities to buy new computers, printers, other equipment and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks for everyone for this tax season.
Tax return preparation is by appointment only. Zamaites explained the process:
• Call Catholic Charities at 260-385-6598 or 260-385-6915 to make an appointment at the preferred site
• A trained intake volunteer will take the caller through a preliminary questionnaire, which takes 10 to 15 minutes. Once the questionnaire is finished, the caller is given an in-person appointment.
• For the in-person appointment, the taxpayer must bring the following documents, if the situation applies:
1. IRS Letter 6419 for Advanced Child Tax Credit received in 2021 from August through December, if there are dependents younger than 17.
2. IRS Letter 6475 for Stimulus Payments received after April 2021 ($1,400).
3. Health Insurance information for everyone in the household: Forms 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C.
4. Valid Photo Identification. If married and filing jointly, both spouses must be present and both must bring a photo ID.
5. Social Security or ITN cards and Birth Dates: for you, your spouse and any dependents. No photocopies.
6. Tax Forms: Any W-2 forms, unemployment forms and 1099 forms for all jobs held in 2021.
7. Any correspondence (letters or notices) received from the Internal Revenue Service.
8. Bank Account information: Bank routing numbers are required for choosing direct deposit into a checking or savings account.
9. Rent information: Landlord’s name, address, and amount of rent paid in 2021.
10. Homeowner information: Documents showing how much interest and property taxes were paid.
11. Child care information: Bring documentation listing the provider name, address, tax identification number and amount paid.
12. Tuition information: If you, your spouse or a child attended college in 2021, bring the Tuition Expense Settlement (Form 1098T) and/or the Student Loan Interest Statement (Form 1098E)
• A trained, certified volunteer tax preparer will work with the taxpayer to prepare and file the return.
Information on VITA is also available by calling 211 or 866-211-9966.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.