Tuesday, March 16
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Annex meeting room, upper level, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, March 18
• Steuben County Commissioners and Courthouse Study Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Park Committee, meeting canceled.
Monday, March 22
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center,9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, March 26
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
