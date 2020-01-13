Police arrest seven people over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Aaron M. Harp, 39, of the 6000 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested in the 5000 block of North S.R. 127 on a felony charge of failure to register.
• Matthew L. Harpel, 46, of the 4000 block of West Clear Lane, Muncie, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jack B. Harrell, 41, of the 600 block of Lane 100 Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Donielle Leach, 47, of the 2000 block of North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, arrested at McKinley and Maumee streets on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
• Molly M. Schnepf, 38, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Marquise D. Stewart, 30, of the 700 block of Reed Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested in the 6000 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license.
• Bageera Taylor Jr., 28, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
