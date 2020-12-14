ANGOLA — A crowded field has emerged for Tuesday’s caucuses that will determine who will fill three vacancies on the Steuben County Council.
Steuben County Republican precinct committeemen will select the new council members for seats in Districts 2 and 4 as well as one of the at-large seats. The seats will become open on Jan. 1 following results from the November general election.
“It’s so exciting to see so many qualified candidates interested in local government,” said Rick Michael, Steuben County Republican chairman. In addition to running the caucuses, Michael will cast any tie-breaking votes.
The caucuses will be District 2 at 5:30 p.m., District 4 at 6 p.m. and at large at 6:30 p.m. Because of the at-large race, all 23 precincts in the county will be eligible to vote. In the district races, only precinct committee leaders from those districts will be allowed to vote. The caucuses are being held at the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St.
Running for District 2 are Rick Shipe, an at-large member of the council, and Jaeger Derouin.
Running for District 4 are Craig Adolph, Ralph Holman, Tony Isa, Josh Maggart and Kevin Smith.
Running for the at-large seat are Adolph, Lisa Aldrich, Derouin, Isa, Maggart, Caleb McLatcher, Kevin Smith and Jim Stockman.
Prior to voting, each candidate will be allowed 2 minutes to give a speech. Voting will be done by secret ballot. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the candidate with the least amount of votes is eliminated. That process will continue until one of the candidates ends up with a majority.
The caucuses are not open to the public.
“We will be conducting the caucus in the formal events room/dining area where we will be able to spread out to observe Wuhan Flu forced isolation (social distancing),” Michael said in an email to candidates.
Some of the candidates are not able to attend in person because of quarantines or being out of town. Consequently, Michael is working to allow virtual attendance.
The district seats are becoming vacant because District 2 Councilman Ken Shelton and District 4 Councilman Wil Howard were elected to serve on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. The at-large seat is going to be vacant on Jan. 1 because Councilwoman Ruth Beer was appointed in a July caucus to fill the District 3 seat that became vacant when Shipe moved out of the district. Beer, at the time an at-large council member, was selected to fill the District 3 seat, which was held some 28 years by her father, John Hughes. Beer was not able to get off the ballot and therefore was reelected in November.
The other two at-large council members are Dan Caruso, an incumbent, and Bill Harter, who formerly was county coroner until he resigned when he was promoted to assistant fire chief in Angola. Harter was in his final year in office due to term limits. The other council member is District 1 Councilman Rick Getz.
When it’s all said and done, there will be at least three and possibly four new members on the County Council come Jan. 1.
District seats on the council will be up for election again in 2022. At-large members were just elected in November and won’t face the voters again until 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.