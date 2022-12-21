ANGOLA — Angola Common Council approved a proposal for services with Links Creative Alliance Inc. for community engagement to support re-branding efforts in the amount of $16,090 Monday.
That's on top of services already provided.
“We did that engagement with your department heads,” said Lori Long, principal of Links Creative Alliance. “It was a little difficult from the estimate that you approved to do multiple engagement sessions that included some people from the community.”
Long said that what Links Creative Alliance heard from the Angola department heads was that Angola was best known for the lakes, Trine University and the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument in the center of the city, and that “people like living here because it has a small town charm.”
Long also mentioned that the feedback she got so fast indicated that Angola residents also liked to reside near Pokagon State Park and to have access to other parks and recreation facilities, as well as employment opportunities.
“The strongest asset that attracts people to move here is those lakes, the quality of life and the employment opportunities that are here,” said Long.
She also mentioned that the people who were involved in community engagement sessions indicated their desire to revitalize downtown businesses, focus on youth and sports, increase the number of restaurants and the city beautification efforts in the next 25 years.
In addition, Long said, their survey indicated the existing frictions between the seasonal visitors and full-time residents.
The survey also indicated that big box stores development in the city was considered both a blessing and a little bit of a curse as it was convenient to have them for the lakers, but at the same time, those corporate stores took away from Angola's small town charm.
The handout prepared by Links Creative Alliance also indicated that the survey suggested that there was a friction between town and gown with the gown being Trine University that was reportedly not seen as an asset to the community.
The survey was indicative of the city leadership's desire to further enhance quality of life and further concentrate on “leaning into what you are rather than what you are not.”
Long further mentioned that there was a desire in the community to keep the Soldiers' Monument on the mound as one of the city symbols Angola is recognized for.
“We are not going to budge on the logo,” confirmed Council Member Kathy Armstrong.
From their previous research it became evident that additional community engagement was needed to reboot the project with community input on the designs.
Long said that when Links Creative Alliance was halfway through the initial budget, the need for an additional budget for additional two community engagement sessions by two groups of 12 was identified.
Links Creative Alliance asked the Common Council members to recommend individuals for the community engagement sessions. Another suggestion that Links Creative Alliance made to Angola Common Council was choosing two top Angola logo variants and putting them to public vote.
“We want whatever we produce to be a really nice reflection of who you are,” said Long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.