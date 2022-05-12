FREMONT — The Fremont High School Alumni Banquet will be held on May 21. The event will be at 6 p.m. in the Fremont Middle School gymnasium and tickets are being sold for $12 at Fremont Village Foods, Patchwork and Sparkle Ceramics.
Fremont Alumni Claudia Collins Smith offers her memories from her time at FHS and encourages all graduates to participate in the Alumni Banquet. Smith graduated in 1973 and has kept good relations with the alumni and previous teachers.
“I am thankful to be a Fremont High School graduate. Our school has kept a tradition for 126 years of hosting an Alumni Banquet. Each year we come together to welcome the graduating class to our alumni, with special recognition for graduates from the 25, 50, and 60 year classes. Classmates stand together as each graduation year is announced during the roll call. For that evening, it’s amazing, I have a connection with everyone there and that’s a very special feeling.
“I have fond memories of my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Mavis Church. What a wonderful lady to begin this new adventure. Most of our kindergarten class were together through graduation. We even had a piano in our room! Her love and guidance were invaluable,” said Smith
Smith also talks about a previous teacher and Fremont coach Maynard Stafford. Smith was able to get into contact with his daughter Sallie (Stafford) Whelan to learn more about his life and the memories he has from Fremont.
“Mr. Maynard Stafford also brings some wonderful memories. He made history interesting, not just from the workbook, but from the stories he would read at the end of our class time. During free periods, he opened his room for anyone to play box hockey. He was in charge of the canteen. I got to work in the popcorn, ice-cream side, which sometimes meant leaving your last class early to start making the popcorn.
“I spoke to Mr. Stafford’s daughter Sallie and she told me what was on his heart and things he wanted people to know. In 1980 he gave his life to Christ. He realized then how God’s hand had been in his life by the significant people He placed in his path over the years. As a young boy of 11, Burl B. Baker hired Mr. Stafford to work in his ice cream store to help his family. A few men he mentioned who were huge influences as teachers, coaches, and principals, were Mr. Jay Mertz, Mr. Paul Bailey and Mr. Max Mitchell. He credits Coach Davis for all his encouragement and support. Coach Davis guided him through his high school years and gave counsel to him after returning from the war. He informed him that he could go to college on the GI bill and fulfill his dream of teaching and coaching. After graduation from Olivet College, Mr. Stafford was approached by Fremont schools to teach there. He taught at Fremont from 1957 to 1983, then he was the assistant principal from 1983 to 1993,” said Smith. “Mr. Stafford loved, loved, loved teaching and loved all of his students. He also has great memories of his coaching years and was an excellent athlete himself. He is in the Hall of Fame at Olivet College for baseball and basketball, mainly basketball. Mr. Stafford still holds the mile record at Fremont, as well as many other athletic accomplishments, check the sports memorabilia at FHS.
“Sallie said he has a huge impact on his children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is 92 years old and in June, he and his wife Nancy will celebrate 66 years of marriage.”
Smith continued, “I was fortunate to have many good teachers. Other memories include band, choir, musicals, and more importantly, the friends made through the years. We may not see each other often, but when we do, we are transported back to our school days and the memories made there.”
Smith gave her memories to show what an amazing place Fremont High School was and is today. To hear and tell more personal stories the Fremont High School Alumni Banquet awaits.
