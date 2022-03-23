ANGOLA — A certificate of appreciation was presented to Eugene Burd Monday night at the Angola Common Council Meeting at City Hall by Mayor Richard Hickman.
Burd has lived in Angola off of East C.R. 300N for 43 years, and for many years has served the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals and the Angola Plan Commission.
Burd has three sons and one daughter who he and his late wife Patricia raised in Angola. All four of his children graduated from Angola High School.
Angola is a “nice place to raise kids,” said Burd.
Hickman and the Common Council honored Burd for his years of service on the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals and Angola Plan Commission.
Burd started first on the Angola Plan Commission in 2001 as the county commissioner-appointed extra-territorial jurisdiction representative. In 2002 Burd was asked to join the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals.
During Burd’s time on the boards he was able to witness various developments in Steuben County, but the greatest was Tri-State University transforming into Trine University.
“I’ve probably attended around 480 board meetings,” said Burd.
“But who’s counting?” joked Councilman Dave Martin.
Burd served on both the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals and Angola Plan Commission until he stepped down in 2021.
Raised in Pittsburg, Burd is known for his fun and witty sense of humor. He and his wife Patricia moved to Angola after living in Washington, D.C., and working for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.
Angola was the center of his sales territory at Prestige American Foods. Burd started in sales for Prestige American Foods out of Cleveland, but ended up owning Prestige in 1983 and ran the company from his home in Angola with offices in Cleveland.
Burd also lived in Gary and then Indianapolis.
“In 1957, Gary was actually a nice place,” said Burd.
After receiving his award on Monday Burd said he thought of a new motto for the community, “Angola, Indiana, the best location in the nation.”
