ANGOLA — Discussion on a new Steuben County judicial center/courthouse has grown to include talk of possibly building a new jail.
While a new jail might not be high on the list, it is part of the consideration as county officials look at the needs of the judicial branch of government and the seemingly never ending planning for a new facility for the courts.
It would also appear the search for a new Steuben County judicial center/courthouse is moving away from the plan to put it on Steuben County Courtyard green space, which seemed to be a lock for more than a year.
“We just need to make sure we’re looking to the future,” said Wil Howard on Tuesday, characterizing Monday’s discussion in a meeting of the Board of Commissioners over which he presides.
Working with the design and engineering firm RQAW, Fishers, Steuben County officials seem to have shifted their sights to locations closer to the Steuben County Jail and Courthouse Annex, either on existing parking lots or possibly connected to the Annex/Jail complex.
“RAQW is at the point where they want to know what we’re thinking,” Howard said during Monday’s meeting. “This is a good start for us.”
One of the assignments given to RQAW is to study the design of the current jail to determine if it could accommodate another story structurally should an additional floor be needed in the future. That was the way the jail was designed in 1991 to allow for growth in incarceration needs. The jail opened in 1992.
In the board’s meeting Monday, Howard went over concepts that have been presented by RQAW. On Tuesday, Howard said while the idea of putting the court facilities in a new building in the courtyard had not been scrapped, that plan has been moved to the back burner.
In a meeting of the courthouse study committee in March, the courtyard plan was put to a vote again and it failed by an 11-3 tally. That’s almost a complete reversal from a vote take in 2019. Should the final plan be to build a new judicial center, the existing, 1868 Courthouse would be repurposed for another use.
It’s been almost 10 years that the study of meeting the courthouse’s needs for the future has been discussed. Some of the main reasons for looking at a new home, possibly, for the courts has been space, security issues and the ability to meet provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A free-standing structure would provide the county with a blank canvass and depending on future use of the existing courthouse, perhaps some of its shortcomings would not have to be addressed immediately.
Cost of the project has varied greatly. Proposals from numerous engineering firms came in below $10 million to the $25 million range. The Steuben County Council, which makes fiscal decisions for the county, has proposed a $12 million cap for the project. The additional cost of a new jail hasn’t been factored into the project.
Earlier in Monday’s meeting there was some spirited discussion on whether money was owed to the engineering firm that had previously been working with the county, MartinRiley, Fort Wayne.
Commissioner Ken Shelton said he felt MartinRiley was owed money for its services, particularly after the company was given the impression it had been hired based on verbal recognition by one county commissioner in January 2020.
“I think the record speaks for itself,” Shelton said. “For 11, 12 months, MartinRiley did what they said they would do.”
Nonetheless, no contract with the county was ever signed. MartinRiley has submitted an invoice for its services.
“We never (hired) them as our engineering company,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said. Liechty is the only remaining commissioner from the past four years. Howard and Shelton just took office in January, but both had previously served as members of the County Council.
Liechty said other engineering firms were also vying for the work but did not submit invoices after the county finally decided to go with RQAW late last year.
“I just find it problematic that we got that (invoice) from one firm and not the others,” Liechty said.
County Attorney Donald Stuckey said it appeared the county was going to go with MartinRiley but when a contract was presented by the company, it was never executed by the commissioners.
“I’m not here to represent MartinRiley. I’m here on behalf of the citizens of Steuben County. I just think this was handled very poorly,” Shelton said. “I think we screwed up and we could have told them early on (they had not been hired).”
Howard was tasked with negotiating the invoice with MartinRiley.
