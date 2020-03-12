Monday, March 16
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Executive session, 5:30 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m. Executive session.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Executive session 8 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. Special meeting with DeKalb County Commissioners.
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Ryan Park Elementary School, 1000 John McBride Ave., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, March 19
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Commissioners and Steuben County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. Joint meeting with Courthouse Study Committee, 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.