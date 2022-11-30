Four people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Mark S. Corradero Torres II, 31, of the 600 block of North Martha Street, arrested at the Angola Police Department on warrants alleging felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor battery.
• Larry D. Fisher Jr., 32, of the 9700 block of Bannock Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to appear in court.
• Jesse M. James, 28, of the 2300 block of Weststate Court, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court.
• Brandan L. Johnson, 22, of the 1500 block of Hugh Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.