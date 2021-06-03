ANGOLA — In what is believed to be the first vehicle-bicycle collision since the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail was opened in 2019, an Angola teen was injured when she was struck at the trail crossing at Hoosier Hill.
Savannah Bailey, 16, Angola, was crossing S.R. 127 near C.R. 300N on her bicycle at the trail's lighted crossing when she was struck by a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Emma Leggett, 18, Orland, at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
Leggett told police she failed to see the flashing red lights at the crossing due to a combination of rain and poorly functioning windshield wipers.
Once Leggett recognized that there was a bicyclist in her path, she attempted to stop but was unable to avoid striking Bailey.
Bailey was knocked from her bicycle to the pavement. Bailey complained of neck pain and was transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service for treatment.
It was raining and the road surface was wet at the time of the crash. Leggett was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. The flashing red pedestrian crossing light was operational. Alcohol was not a factor.
Leggett was cited for disobeying a flashing red signal.
The High-Intensity Activated CrossWalK, or HAWK signal, is activated by users of the trail. If the light is dark, motor vehicles may proceed through the crosswalk. If the signal has been activated, it will first show yellow lights, indicating that the signal is soon to turn red. When it is fully red, vehicular traffic must stop. After a short time, the signal will start flashing red, which means vehicles may proceed with caution if the crosswalk is clear of pedestrians or cyclists. It eventually will return dark.
Assisting at the scene were the Angola Fire Department and Steuben County EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.