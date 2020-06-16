ANGOLA — It won’t be on the books for this year’s Fourth of July, but an ordinance that changes the rules around fireworks in the city limits was agreed upon for its first reading Monday by the Angola Common Council.
Before it can be approved and officially on the books, the ordinance will have two more readings at the council’s July meetings. It will become official if it passes all three readings.
The ordinance will only allow fireworks at certain times of the year, which is tighter than the state statute currently being followed by the city.
The ordinance will only allow fireworks during the following dates and times:
• Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, 30 and July 1-3 and July 5-9
• Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 a.m. on July 4
• Between the hours of 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1
Currently, Angola follows what Indiana state law says about fireworks, though the law does allow for municipalities to tighten regulations as they see fit.
State law allows fireworks to be discharged from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and New Years Eve. Any other day of the year, fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The proposed ordinance does not forbid using fireworks for ceremonial purposes, sporting events or by military organizations.
Councilman Dave Olson asked about the possibility of waiving the rules to get the ordinance on the books as soon as possible with the holiday coming.
The council’s next meeting won’t be until after the holiday.
“There are publication requirements for this ordinance that won’t make it official anyway until after the Fourth,” said Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell.
With that knowledge, Olson withdrew his request to waive the rules to get the ordinance passed sooner.
The common council will meet again on July 6 at 7 p.m. at the Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola.
