MUNCIE — The Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana named seven Trine University civil engineering majors as 2022 APAI Scholars at its Winter Conference and Expo on Dec. 15.
Noah Ballard from Tipp City, Ohio, Jacob Barkey of Auburn, Kevin Boncaro of Henrietta, New York, Michael Chandler of Peru, Benjamin Stoffel of Andrews, Sophie Sloneker of Monroe, Ohio, and Lia Vawter of Indianapolis were recognized during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Scholarship Awards Banquet.
The event took place at the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie.
Scholarships are awarded by the APAI Scholarship Committee to students studying construction management, civil engineering, and construction engineering and management at six nationally accredited Indiana universities, including Trine University.
Students must complete an in-person interview with members of the Scholarship Committee to receive an award.
The total amount of scholarships awarded in 2022 by the association totaled $45,000 to deserving scholars, in anticipation that many recipients will remain in Indiana and seek employment opportunities with APAI's member contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.