ANGOLA — There will be a free informational meeting to help families learn more about homeschooling on July 14 at the pavilion at Fireman’s Park from 6-7:30 p.m.
The meeting is being put together by Angola Christian Educators at Home, a non-profit supporting homeschooling families in Angola and the surrounding areas.
Questions about homeschooling, how it works, how to get started, what is needed to homeschool and more will be answered. Tips and tricks will also be shared for how to get started, teaching multiple age levels and anything else people feel they would like to ask about.
The meeting is open to anyone wishing to learn more from those just starting to look into homeschooling to those ready to start this fall.
For more information, contact Travis and Cheryl Wilhelm, 668-3764 or Brian and Paula Thomas, 833-2104 or send an email to angolachristianeducators@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.