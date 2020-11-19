ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Travis M. Bellanceau, 25, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Tanika M. Shaw, 33, of the 5000 block of East Division Road, arrested on Wayne Street, north of Mill Street, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Kereina L. Whipple, 25, of the 100 block of North Michigan Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street, north of Mill Street, on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
