ANGOLA — Trine University has named Rachelle Kuhn as chair for its Department of Exercise Science.
Kuhn replaces Lexie Staten, who recently was named dean for the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
"Dr. Kuhn's experience and passion for students in the health sciences are an ideal fit for this role," said Staten. "Exercise science will continue to be a growing part of the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences and Trine University as a whole, and I'm excited to have her overseeing this vital department."
Kuhn has a decade of experience teaching in exercise science, physician assistant studies and medical sciences at the college level.
She joined Trine University's Department of Exercise Science in 2022 after teaching at Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio, and Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
The Defiance, Ohio, native also has worked in corporate and community wellness as a fitness expert, health educator and personal trainer, and at the Defiance County Health Department as the health promotions coordinator.
"I enjoy teaching future allied health professionals and other students on a variety of topics," said Kuhn. "I'm honored to have this opportunity to facilitate a quality education for all Trine University exercise science students."
She holds a doctorate in executive leadership and higher education from Lincoln Memorial University, a Master of Public Health from the University of Toledo, and a bachelor of science in general studies: health and physical education from Ball State University.
Trine's current Department of Exercise Science began when its exercise science major launched in 2010. The program has grown to enroll more than 200 students in fall 2022.
Students who enroll in the exercise science program at Trine have the option of direct entry to graduate programs at the university's Brooks College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne. For several years, 100% of Trine exercise science majors who have applied to physical therapy school at Trine and other universities have been accepted.
