ANGOLA — Trine University’s Spring Humanities Symposia continues with two presentations on Wednesday, March 15.
At 3 p.m., Michael Sutton, adjunct professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication, presents “A Question of Right and Duty.”
Sutton will discuss how the letters of Col. Luther M. Strong of the 49th Ohio Volunteer Infantry have never been shared or made public, despite being an excellent primary source of material from the Western Theatre of operations in the Civil War.
“I am a scholar of the Civil War, and I would place these letters among the finest in the era in terms of content,” Sutton said. “Rarely does one get the chance to get inside the mind of a man who participated in some of the most important and decisive events in American history.”
At 4:30 p.m. the Humanities Institute and Bon Appetit will co-host “The Story Behind Your Food,” a conversation with Bon Appetit’s Sustainability Fellow, Elise Kulers.
Students have several on-campus dining options, including Bean Counter, The Depot, Grab-n-Go, Storm’s A-Brewing Station and Whitney Commons. Eating is a part of every person’s daily life. People thoughtlessly pop food into their mouths without understanding the meal’s ingredients or origins. With more information about the food they are consuming, people can make educated choices for healthier eating habits.
Bon Appetit works to provide students, faculty and campus visitors with fresh and tasty food. However, few are curious about the story behind the food this organization prepares.
Kulers will discuss Trine’s food systems and purchasing process. Attendees can participate in a question-and-answer session with Kulers about what lies beneath the surface of the food they eat.
Held in Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall, Trine’s Humanities Symposia is free and open to the public. Talks usually last about 30 minutes and are immediately followed by about a half hour of discussion.
Wells Theater seats 75 guests, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they have specific seating preferences.
For more information about the Symposia, contact Melissa Mayus, associate professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
