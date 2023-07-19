ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County is seeking fosters, desperately. The organization’s staff have faced a daily struggle to house an influx of canines.
Dogs have found their way into kennels in the hallways and in the facility’s three meet and greet rooms, as well as some employee offices. While the total number of dogs the shelter houses can change each day, its maximum capacity of 36 does not.
At 40 canines as of July 5, more than half that amount were strays taken in by the organization.
“The struggle that we are facing here is that each day, each week, we get a large amount of dogs in that are strays, and then nobody comes to claim them,” said Adrienne Long, executive director of the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County. “It seems like we adopt out one or two dogs and we get three or four the next day and it’s just a really, really unfortunate cycle.”
A failure to claim the strays, or even anonymously identify them, results in leaving shelter staff with a blank slate. This means there’s no prior knowledge of the dog’s personality, medical records and more. Without the information, home placement becomes increasingly difficult.
The shelter has turned their hopes toward fostering as a way to combat the imbalance of available resources and needs.
Through fostering, a few canines have found their forever home. While a “foster fail” (deciding to adopt the foster animal) is always exciting for Long and her staff, a successful or even unsuccessful fostering experience is important.
“Even if the foster doesn’t work out in their household, and they have to bring the animal back before they had intended, it gives us valuable information and allows us to have a better idea of a more appropriate match for that dog,” Long said.
Canines’ blank slates begin getting filled as the shelter slowly pieces together each dog’s personality and quirks. Fostering leads to the organization creating better pairings and recommendations for those interested in adopting.
The main part of the adoption application asks individuals to describe their ideal pet and inquires about the person’s home environment. The shelter prioritizes making recommendations and pairings based on personality and lifestyle rather than a dog’s looks.
Although fostering can seem like an intimidating process, Long explained that more people are eligible for temporarily housing these animals than what they think.
“We’re pretty loose with our requirements on purpose, we want to get animals into good homes and we don’t want to pass up a good home in search of a perfect home because who decides that?” Long said. “Our adoption process mirrors our foster process. And we ask people questions based off of what kind of dog they’re looking for, and what kind of environment they can provide.”
After submitting a foster application or interest form, the organization then does a background check and contacts all listed references. Long expressed that people shouldn’t be deterred from the process if they live in an apartment or don’t have a fenced in yard. If approved, the shelter will provide applicants with all the supplies necessary for caring for the canine.
The organization has also partnered with C&R Aussies out of Camden, Michigan to help adjust the consistent flow of dogs entering the shelter. In late June, the professional establishment was able to take 13 Australian Shepherd puppies from the Steuben shelter and care for them in their own facilities.
Despite the shelter’s best efforts in seeking fosters and other avenues, the large increase in dogs has put them in a tough position.
“It really puts us in a bind, it puts the community in a bind because there are people that want to surrender their dogs. I have to tell them, ‘hey, this is the environment you’re going to be surrendering your dog into, I don’t have a kennel for it.’ I strongly discourage people from surrendering their dogs when we’re at capacity like this,” Long said.
As an alternative, the organization offers to help rehome the animal through their Facebook page. This opportunity has been a lifeline for the shelter and they’ve been able to do more home-to-home placements.
The influx of dogs has impacted the Steuben shelter in several facets which continues to affect the canines themselves. Lengthy amounts of human interaction and exercise outside of their kennels are essential, but with the sheer number of dogs, the task becomes impossible.
Another way to help the organization is through volunteering. With three options, those interested can volunteer as a kennel cleaner, dog walker or cat cuddler.
More information, a list of animals available for adoption and the shelter’s wish list can be found at chssteubencounty.org. Visit their Facebook page for updates at Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
