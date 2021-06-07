ANGOLA — Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts is planning a full season of concerts and community events for 2021-22, with new events added to the schedule, like Tanya Tucker, in addition to others rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local talent will fill the stage over the summer as the season kicks off with Angola’s Got Talent, a fundraiser for Cahoots Coffee Cafe, beginning at 6 p.m. June 26. The free annual Music Americana program, featuring patriotic music by local artists and groups, returns to the Furth stage on July 2.
The Angola Arts Festival pageant will take place inside Furth on July 24.
The Furth Center will serve as a site this year for the annual Global Leadership Summit, broadcast live from Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago. This year’s event will be Aug. 5-6.
Folk artist Gordon Lightfoot will present the first rescheduled concert on Aug. 15. Other previously scheduled acts that will appear this year are: Building 429, Sept. 10; The Mersey Beatles, Oct. 9; The Lettermen, Dec. 3; NewSong, to be announced; and Atlanta Rhythm Section, also to be announced.
Those still holding tickets for the rebooked concerts will be issued new tickets via email or, if an email is not on file, can pick them up at the ticket office prior to the event or will call the day of the event.
New artists on the schedule include Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, performing Aug. 28; country superstar Tanya Tucker, Sept. 3; and pop-rock band Orleans, March 12.
The Steuben County Festival Choir will return to the Furth stage for its annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 12.
The Furth Center also will host free concerts by Trine University performing arts groups, including:
• Trine University Orchestra and Choir, Oct. 24
• Trine University Jazz Ensemble, Nov. 14
• Trine University Orchestra and Choir, Christmas concert, Dec. 5
• Trine University Wind Ensemble, Feb. 27
• Trine University Jazz Ensemble, April 23
• Trine University Orchestra, April 24
• Trine University Choir, April 30
• Trine University Wind Ensemble, May 1
More details about each event will be released as tickets go on sale or, in the case of free concerts, as the performance date nears. More events also will be added to the lineup. For the latest information, visit trine.edu/furth.
