Six people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Theodore E. Blotter, 55, of the 6600 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
• Seth M. Clements, 31, of Lane 370A Jimmerson Lake, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Chasity J. Loving, 36, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1000W, arrested on Lane 100 Lake Charles East, on charges of felony possession of a hypodermic needle, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, neglect of a dependent child and failure to appear in court and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and seven counts of failure to appear in court.
• Jaden C. Morgan, 32, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 650S, Hamilton, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Stephen T. Tholl, 36, address unknown, arrested on Interstate 80-90 eastbound on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the last 10 years.
• Trevor D. Warstler, 29, of the 100 block of East Deport Street, Hudson, arrested at the courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
