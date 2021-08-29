Getting veterans — especially younger generations — to become involved in organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Veterans — is essential to the survival of those groups who advocate for benefits and services on the behalf of their members.
A Veterans Service Office is a help desk for veterans, connecting them to needed services, such as health care and community care depending on distance from a Veteran’s Administration hospital. Other services include education and home loans or assisting spouses with burial of a military veteran.
Alex Dobson, VSO in Steuben County for about seven years, paints a grim picture for the long-term future of AMVets, the legion, VFW, DAV and others if younger veterans, especially those from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, don’t get involved.
Dobson, 34, who served in Iraq, said most active members at the Angola legion post — of which he’s a member — are in their 60s and 70s. Dobson said his generation needs to get involved.
“I think we have 10 years if the membership doesn’t start picking up and we don’t start getting involved in the community,” he stated. “(In) 10 years, these service organizations are going to be gone.”
Many times, he finds younger veterans — male and female — haven’t been asked to join. Others, like Angola’s post Commander Karen Clark, a U.S. Army veteran, have stepped forward to serve.
“They think you just sit around and drink beer,” Dobson said. When he hears comments like, “I don’t like what they do there,” he has a simple answer, “Well, be the change. At any stated meetings, any legionnaire of that post can come there and vote. If you have an idea, come to the floor.”
“I don’t know if they understand it or not, but what I call the Big Four — AMVets, the legion, the DAV and VFW — are the ones that go in and argue with Congress over benefits for the soldiers,” said Larry Uehlein, a member of the American Legion in Auburn and DAV in DeKalb County.
“If we don’t keep doing that, arguing with them and putting them in their place, our benefits as soldiers are going to go away,” he said.
Earlier this month, the DAV in DeKalb County had to cut short a pork burger sale because only a handful of members were able to help, he said. Funds raised from the pork burger sales supports veterans assistance and other programs.
“It ended up being there was only two people of us who could do it,” Uehlein said. “We can’t get the younger people in there to help us. We need younger people to take over our post as officers.”
Uehlein, 75, was in the U.S. Army, serving in Europe and Vietnam. After being out of the service for 15 years, he spent another 20 years in the Indiana Army National Guard.
“We address everything veteran-related in our capacity,” said Allen Connelly, VSO in LaGrange County for 19 years.
In 2020, LaGrange County veterans, their widows and children, received more than $10.4 million of nontaxable federal dollars and medical services, a slight increase over 2019. More than $5 million was in the form of service-connected disability compensation and pension payments, he said.
This past legislative session, Connelly testified in support of Indiana Department of Veterans Administration’s military family relief program, a proposal sponsored by the American Legion, VFW and DAV. The bill, which passed the legislature, “is really going to open it up to a lot more veterans,” he said.
Noble County VSO Michael Clouse finds that younger veterans tend to be more informed about the post-military services available to them versus their older counterparts.
“The veterans, 10-15 years ago, didn’t get very much (information),” he said. “Before that, they got very little to none, so they came out of the service not knowing there was anything available to them.”
He reaches out to area legion, VFW and DAV posts to share information about services that are available.
In LaGrange County, the American Legion is the only active veterans service organization.
“We’re reaching out to these younger veterans and trying to impress upon them the need to belong to this organization and give them support with their problems,” said Connelly, who served in Korea in the U.S. Army.
“With what’s going on in Afghanistan, and even Vietnam veterans, are really struggling with this,” he added. “We think it would really be a good thing if they could sit down and talk with someone and work out their problems. The suicide rate is just way too high.
“We’re trying to learn what it is that would attract them to our organization.”
While the median age of a veteran is 66, the median age of an American Legion member is 69. “We’re not spring chickens,” he said.
“As a service officer, I talk with a lot of veterans. I recommend they join whatever club they might be interested in,” Clouse said. He serves as commander of the American Legion post in Albion.
“The young people, it just seems like they’re so busy. They have kids and are involved in too many things, they just don’t have time to come in,” he added. “I do not know what the answer is.”
The Albion post is considering more outreach through social media to try and attract younger members.
“It seems like the small communities like we have around here, it’s hard to keep the clubs going because people are not coming in,” Clouse said.
“If they aren’t involved or helping out one way or another, they could lose their benefits,” Uehlein said.
“Go visit your local club and see what’s going on,” Clouse said. “There’s a lot of, ‘Well, I don’t like what they do there, it’s full of smoke, and it’s this and that.’
“That’s not true anymore,” he added. “The clubs are open, their families are welcome, and there’s a lot of things for folks to do that they’re not aware of. They just think back to what their grandpa’s legion was.”
Regardless of the organization, they share a common denominator, Clouse added. “The organizations are there to help the veterans. Veterans like to talk to veterans, and that’s a good place to do it.”
“It don’t matter which club you’re in,” Uehlein said. “The camaraderie between you and another veteran is special.”
