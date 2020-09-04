FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools is going to start implementing a two-hour delay schedule starting Sept. 16 and running through the last week of October to provide faculty and staff more time to plan and prepare lessons for both in-person education and e-learning, Superintendent Bill Stitt announced.
“We know that everyone is stressed as we continue to work through COVID-19. Our goal is to provide the best educational experience for both our in-person students and our e-learning students,” Stitt said. “This will allow our faculty and staff more time to plan and prepare lessons for both in-person and e-learning.”
Fremont is allowed to implement such a schedule because it is an Indiana performance qualified school corporation.
“This flexibility is allowed because we are a performance qualified school corporation. We have different requirements for our school year. Only a small percentage of schools in Indiana have this flexibility,” Stitt said.
Indiana law provides that a performance qualified high school or district does not have to provide 180 student instructional days so long as the total number of instructional minutes provided in a school year meets state requirements. Students in grades one-six must receive 54,000 instructional minutes and in grades seven through 12 it’s 64,800 minutes.
Fremont’s administrative team and teachers team worked together to come up with the plan.
Middle School times on Wednesday will be 9:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Elementary and High School times will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More dates might be added if needed, Stitt said.
