ANGOLA — Rain or shine, at least half a dozen artists will take over downtown during Paint the Town, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Views of Angola’s downtown will become the muse for a group of artists practicing plein air style artwork.
Plein air, French for open air, is an art form that refers to an artist having an open view of a work’s subject performed in an outdoor setting. Artists will bring their own easels, supplies and chairs.
“A lot of us work in different mediums. I’ll probably work in oil paint, there’s some water colors, there’s a pastel artist and acrylics,” said Kathy Falls, Angola, one of the organizers of the event. “Everyone’s talents are different and everyone’s theme is a little different. It depends on what they’re looking at and how they want to do it, their technique is different.”
Unlike other art forms, plein air allows artists to not only move objects, but to create changes to the scene. Artists could include people that are initially in their view and change color schemes.
Along with members from the Angola Regional Artists’ Guild, Falls sent an invite to the Northeast Indiana Plein Air Artists group. Anyone is welcome to participate in Paint the Town and join the other local artists in recreating downtown Angola.
Despite the potential for rain in the forecast, artists will prevail in the weather conditions.
“That’s what plein air artists do, they work with the weather. Some of the merchants are going to set up some tents for us and if it rains we can go under the tent,” Falls said.
Though this is the first time the artists have taken on the scenes of downtown, they have been continuing to perform plein air pieces. Backdrops of the American Legion and two private lake homes have been previous projects. As the artists set their sights on the Monument, downtown businesses have shown support toward the group.
While creating their interpretations of the heart of the city, some artists will have other artwork on display for public viewing. Paint the Town is scheduled in the days leading up to Angola Art Fest.
“We try to have our painting on the first Thursday of the month and it just happened to fall two days before Art Fest, which I think is kind of unique,” Falls said. “It’s just about getting out and having fun and enjoying the community we’re in.”
Falls encouraged artists to attend the art group that meets Mondays at noon at Carnegie Public Library. Individuals can bring their current art project and enjoy an environment of other artists, regardless of the medium.
“The arts have a huge impact on the community and a lot of people don’t realize that. We have a great community that is welcoming to artists in Angola,” Falls said.
Once artists finish Painting the Town, their newly finished piece of art will be handled by the artist. It is then their decision of where the artwork should go, whether it be for sale or displayed locally.
Come find the artists through scenic downtown and see their unique perspectives of Angola’s downtown gem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.