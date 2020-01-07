A hundred years ago, the Indiana General Assembly ratified the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote on Jan. 16, 1920.
It was confirmed by Congress Aug. 18, 1920 and passed Aug. 26, 1920.
That year in Steuben County, 3,487 women voted on Nov. 2, said Steuben County historian Peg Dilbone, a member of a local committee that has planned a year-long suffrage centennial. Dilbone has done exhaustive research on the subject, "since I graduated from high school," she said.
The committee began meeting in November, an offshoot of the Steuben County Historical Society. They've planned a year-long observance of women's suffrage that will begin with an open house on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Cline Memorial Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and information about the suffrage movement and the activities planned in Steuben County. Men may attend.
"We'll need people's help throughout the year," said committee member Hope Wilson. Among the opportunities is joining in a Suffragette Choir at the traditional Music Americana event during the Angola Independence Day celebrations and partnerships with local businesses to display meaningful tributes.
At Monday night's Angola Common Council meeting, Mayor Richard Hickman read a proclamation designating Jan. 16 Women's Suffrage Day in Angola. The Steuben County Commissioners made a similar proclamation during their meeting Monday afternoon.
Indiana was the 26th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. For 20 years prior, no fewer than 10 suffrage bills were proposed to the Indiana General Assembly, with no significant success. All were either rejected or not even considered, said an Aug. 19, 2015, article in the Indianapolis Star.
"Seventeen states prior to the 19th Amendment already had full suffrage," said Wilson, a member of the Steuben County Historical Society Board. "A lot of the western states did that to encourage more women to come there. Some of the colonial states gave women the right to vote early."
In contrast, southern states discouraged women's voting even after it was federally sanctioned.
"Despite this victory, the 19th Amendment failed to fully franchise women, primarily African, Asian, Hispanic and Native women. Soon after, Alice Paul and the National Women's Party began work on the Equal Rights Amendment, which they believed a necessary additional step to ensure equality. This amendment was first introduced to Congress in 1923," says a brochure created by the committee. "Some impediments to voting were resolved by further amendments. In 1964, the 24th Constitutional Amendment outlawed poll taxes used by some states to prevent voters free access to their rights. In 1971, the 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to 18 for all citizens."
Kickoff of a statewide celebration of the anniversary of women's suffrage in Indiana will be held on Jan. 16 at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
In Steuben County, the open house next week will reveal a continuing observance that includes a traveling exhibit coming to the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County in Angola Aug. 8 through Sept. 8.
The brochure provides a reading and viewing list, brief history of Indiana suffrage and schedule of already planned events. They include:
• Jan. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cline Museum, kickoff
• April 5, 2 p.m., Fort Wayne History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne, free lecture on Alice Hamilton, a scientist and social reformer
• May 2, Fremont Public Library, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, tea and lecture, registration required
• July 3, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St., Angola, Music Americana
• July 4, Angola Fourth of July parade, Steuben County Suffrage Committee will be grand marshal with transportation courtesy Ridenour Acres
• Aug. 8, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, traveling exhibit arrives for month-long display
• Aug. 26, 6 p.m., Steuben County Courthouse, Public Square, Angola, rally followed by dramatic presentation at Carnegie library, 6:30-8 p.m.
• Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie library, "Mapping Indiana Suffrage," presented by Melissa Gentry, Ball State University librarian
Trine University's fall symposium is also expected to feature suffrage as a topic.
People are encouraged to look into their families' pasts for stories of women who spoke out for their rights.
"I'm gathering stories and I'm putting them together in a mini-book," said Lou Ann Homan, a member of the committee. The stories will be preserved through the Steuben County Historical Society. Homan can be contacted at locketoftime@aol.com.
Dilbone has been deep in Steuben County archives, and has been attempting to connect names of Steuben County's first woman voters to current residents. She can be reached at 316-4462.
"I've talked to the garden club," said Wilson. "They are practically as old as the amendment."
For details about the committee and its efforts, contact Wilson at 665-5068. Resources include a tool kit for teachers available online at indianasuffrage100.org.
