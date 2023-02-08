ALBION — There is a strength to Sarah Knisley. Born of flesh and blood, there is oak in her.
Sarah was 12 years old.
Her big sister, Laurel, five years her senior, has missed her midnight curfew at their North Webster home. Everyone in the house is up.
She eventually fell asleep on the couch, not too terribly worried.
"It was such a small town," Sarah says.
But horrific things can happen in small towns, too. Sarah is going to find that out at too young an age.
She wakes the next morning, more surprised than anything that her sister hasn't come home yet. Young Sarah has a softball game that day and her parents encouraged her to go.
About halfway through the game, a neighbor woman shows up at the game in the Mitchell family's car.
"I saw her pull up to the ball diamond," Sarah says.
The young girl immediately yells to her coach that she had to go. The neighbor only tells her that she had been sent to pick her up.
When they near the house, it is swarmed with police cars. The neighbor says they are there to look for her sister.
"I walked in the back door and there's my dad. He was crying," Sarah says.
He tells her that Laurel is gone.
Gone?
It doesn't register in her 12-year-old mind. Gone where?
Then her father breaks the news: her big sister, the one who used to have to take her everywhere because, well, that's what big sisters have to do, has died.
Tears stream down her cheeks in the retelling.
"This is like it was yesterday," she says.
Laurel Mitchell's body had been discovered in the Elkhart River near Mallard's Roost in Noble County.
It was Aug. 7, 1975.
Laurel was 17. Sarah was 12.
Laurel had been drowned. Murdered, police said.
More than 47 years later, Sarah sits in the gallery in the Noble Circuit Court and watches as the two men who were arrested two days before, had their initial hearings in court.
Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John W. Lehman, 67, of Auburn were arrested by the Indiana State Police on Monday in their respective homes. Both face murder charges with the possibility of receiving a life sentence
Sarah stays strong throughout both proceedings. No staring daggers at the accused. No outbursts of anger. Oaks don't sway, not in the most turbulent of winds.
The intervening 47 years? Sarah says it's been "hell."
"The not knowing was the worst," she says.
An empty seat at the end of the family's kitchen table. The seat Laurel occupied. Laurel jokingly described it as the maid's chair, since it was closest to the refrigerator and stove, so the person who sat there was responsible for getting anything extra that was needed at mealtime.
Nothing is ever the same after Aug. 7, 1975.
"They basically blew up my family," Sarah says.
And blew up the life of a girl who was too young. A girl who helps comfort other family members and Laurel's friends at the funeral calling as she struggles to come to terms with her own grief.
"It was surreal," she says.
The years pass. There are no arrests. The murder remains a painful mystery.
Every couple of years, a detective comes by the house to talk to her mother. Sarah gets the news second-hand.
"We very seldom got an update," Sarah says. "They didn't know anything."
Then Indiana State Police Detective Kevin Smith contacted her.
"Kevin has just been awesome," Sarah says. "All I had to do was call him or text him and he was there."
The years continued to mount.
"I had very little hope that this would ever happen," she says of this week's arrests. "But Kevin assured me he would do everything he could. And he did."
It was Smith who signed the affidavit for probable cause for the charges levied against both men.
She misses her sister to this day.
"She was just a good, kind, decent person," Sarah says. "She was an awesome person. Wherever she went, she had to take me with her. That wasn't fun for her, but it was for me. She didn't deserve this. She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Sarah cries when she talks about her sister, about the effect her murder had — and has — on her family, but she stays strong.
The pain and anger still with her, she carries it with dignity and grace.
Time has done that for her.
It wasn't always that way.
"For a lot of years, it was rage," she says. "If I could have killed them myself, I would have. If they gave them the electric chair, I would have thrown the switch."
Time moves on.
"You don't get over it, you just learn to live with it," she says. "It's just part of my life. I can't fix it. I can't bring her back."
Seeing the two old men shuffle into the courtroom wearing orange jumpsuits and arm and leg shackles?
"At 12 they would have been scary," she says. "They look like very frail men. I don't need to be afraid of them.
"I'm glad they are going to be punished, that they won't be able to hurt anyone else, but she's still dead."
Would convictions bring at least some closure for her?
"I don't think there is such a thing," Sarah says. "We'll continue to grieve."
