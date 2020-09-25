ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital announced Friday that it has appointed Carlos Alcazar as chief financial officer of the health system.
Alcazar, who most recently served as the senior director of finance and deputy CFO for Cook County Health in Chicago, joins Cameron at a time of incredible growth.
“In his new position, Mr. Alcazar will bring his broad experience to the role of CFO. Alcazar will provide strategic oversight, develop, implement and launch strategic plans to deliver desired results, align Cameron’s finance and operations with industry standards, and position Cameron for profitability, sustainability and growth,” said Connie McCahill, Cameron’s president and CEO.
Prior to his position at Cameron, Alcazar led financial operations at Chicago-based hospital systems, including Cook County Health, Presence Health, Rush University Medical Center and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
He provided strategic direction and leadership for establishment of many functions, including financial management, budgeting, accounting, and revenue cycle and reimbursement. Additionally, Alcazar led planning and integration of financial services for optimal fiscal performance. During his 20-plus years of financial leadership, he contributed to development and implementation of successful strategic plans, operational programs and financial initiatives.
“I am honored to move into this new role leading Cameron’s exceptional finance team as we execute the next phase of our health system’s transformation,” Alcazar said.
