INDIANAPOLIS — The 79th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.
Among the graduates was George Youpel, Angola, who will be assigned to the Indiana Toll Road District 21.
Opening remarks were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter and Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, followed by a commencement address from James R. White, a retired Indiana State Police lieutenant.
After the commencement address the oath of office for the 37 new State Police officers was delivered by The Justice Christopher M. Goff of the Indiana Supreme Court. Each new trooper was then presented their badge and official identification by Carter and his staff.
Thursday’s graduation marked the culmination of 25 weeks of intense training that totaled nearly 1,100 hours. Some subject areas of training included criminal and traffic law, crash investigations, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, and a host of other subjects related to modern policing.
Each graduating trooper will be assigned to one of 14 State Police Posts across Indiana. Once at their assigned district, the new troopers will spend the next three months working side by side with a series of experienced field training officers.
The purpose of the field training is to put to practical application the training received over the duration of the formal academy training. Upon successful completion of field training, the new troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol in their assigned district.
