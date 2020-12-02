Three arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Fernando A. Alvarez, 25, of the 1000 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of operating without a license and driving while suspended.
• Amber A. Banks, 38, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 327 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Eulalio Hernandez Tacum, 29, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 600W, Hudson, arrested in the 6000 block of South C.R. 600W on misdemeanor charges of operating without a license and operating while intoxicated and felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
