ANGOLA — The latest cost estimate for a new Steuben County judicial center is down to about $26 million, it was announced in Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The preliminary estimate in February for the project from construction manager Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, was $27.8 million.
The figure dropped due to the work done between the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and designer RQAW, Fishers.
The new data included the cost of new furnishings and art work, which was valued at about $1 million.
“We were pleasantly surprised to see the reduction in price and include the $1 million for furniture,” said Dave Jankowski of Weigand Construction. “We’re pretty pleased with the budget.”
It is expected that around the first of August the final construction costs will be available and the project can be put out to bid.
All along Jankowski has said that costs for the project are increasing monthly. On Monday he said construction prices were consistently increasing between 1% and 1.5% a month.
“It’s pretty consistent as every month goes by,” Jankowski said.
The cost of steel has gone down greatly, which came as a surprise to Jankowski.
Since January commissioners have been pouring over a highly detailed construction package that was presented and there has been weeks and weeks of work to trim the cost of the facility. Commissioners are going to fast-track their work because literally time is money with this project.
Jankowski said the annual inflation rate for construction was 14.9% last year.
Earlier this year, it was estimated that the cost to the homeowner with a median priced home in Steuben County — that valued at $148,800 — could see their property tax bill increase by $39.20 annually. That was based on a project cost of $30.5 million.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. It is to be build on county owned land on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.