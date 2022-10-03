ANGOLA — Working with local body shop owner Chad Wise, police have been able to identify the type of vehicle that apparently struck and injured two boys, one fatally, on Saturday night on C.R. 275N between Lake James and Lake James Golf Club.
“Through investigative efforts, a suspect vehicle description has been identified. The vehicle involved is a silver 2008-2012 Jeep Liberty with passenger side damage to include the side view mirror,” said an updated news release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. “The mirror itself may still be attached to the vehicle.”
Police have combed the crash site for a variety of information and evidence since it occurred on Saturday night. That’s included picking up pieces of a damaged vehicle believed to have been driven in the crash.
One of the parts found on the scene had some numbers on it. Also, a piece that was attached to a side view mirror that’s unique to the Jeep Liberty was found.
In addition, paint chips were gathered, and using a paint-matching machine at his shop, Wise was to pinpoint the make and model of the vehicle.
While Sheriff R.J. Robinson originally doubted the numbers on the one part would provide much in the way of the investigation, Wise was able to use his knowledge of vehicles to determine the make and model.
“This is just amazing, what (Wise is) able to do,” Robinson said.
Police said while they haven’t located the actual vehicle that struck the boys, ages 13 and 12, they would still appreciate any information the public might be able to provide.
“The Sheriff’s Office is following all available leads to identify the person responsible,” Robinson said.
It would be particularly helpful if people knew of a person who owned a Jeep Liberty recently damaged it. Or if people have seen a Jeep Liberty with mirror and possibly front end body damage to report it to police.
People with information about the incident are urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 668-STOP or 668-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.