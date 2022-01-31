ANGOLA — A major snow storm is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing perhaps the most snow this area has seen in a little more than eight years.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana placed a winter storm watch early on Monday for northeast Indiana, prompting people to start planning for what is expected to be a major snow event.
At Fremont Community Schools, if the storm hits and there aren't classes Wednesday through Friday, there will be e-learning on Wednesday and Friday and the district's second annual build a snowman day on Thursday, announced Superintendent Bill Stitt on the school's Facebook page on Monday.
"My parents always told me, plan for the worst and hope for the best," Stitt said. "Hopefully this storm passes us over and we can have school all week."
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has postponed for a week its job fair that was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
"This storm will bring potentially dangerous winter weather early Wednesday through Thursday," the NWS said on its website.
This storm is supposed to be a dandy, like nothing northeast Indiana has seen since the winter of 2013-14, when Steuben County set a new record for total accumulation for a season at 82 inches.
"Anecdotally, we usually get one big snow event a year, but (not) one of this magnitude," said the NWS Northern Indiana's Chris Morris, meteorologist. "This event will give us a fair amount of snow."
Forecasts on Monday pegged Wednesday's total accumulation at between 6-12 inches, possibly more in some locales. Morris said he and his colleagues were still working on models, trying to calculate how much more snow will follow on Thursday.
The last time a snow storm of this magnitude fell appears to have been on Jan. 6, 2014, when 11.5 inches were recorded in Angola in a 24-hour period.
So far, this has been a fairly light winter for snowfall. Angola has only recorded 6.2 inches of snow in January, typically the snowiest month of the year. Across the area, snowfall has averaged at about 5 1/2 inches this month, Morris said.
"We've been fairly low on snowfall this year," Morris said.
Angola has only received 11.6 inches of snow this season, which is half the typical season's accumulation by the end of January.
Contrast that with 2014, when Angola recorded 36.6 inches in January alone. That's just 1 inch less than all of last year's total accumulation of 37.7 inches.
"It's been a while since we've had a decent snow like that," Morris said.
Travel over the next couple days could be nothing short of dangerous.
"Unplowed roads are likely to become impassable over most areas. Plummeting wind chills accompanied by blowing and drifting snow could bring a potentially lethal travel situation if you become stuck in your vehicle Thursday through Thursday night. Plan now to make any needed travel changes to avoid travel during this time. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this developing major winter storm," the NWS said.
As news of the impending storm started being broadcast and shared on social media Sunday and Monday, stores started getting hit with people stocking up on the essentials.
One woman joked on Facebook that she was doing her part to counteract the possibility of the storm hitting.
"I did my part to prevent this week's snowmageddon," wrote Ashlee Hoos, Fremont, who is a teacher at Prairie Heights Middle School. "Went and got $200 of groceries to be stuck home so now we will be business as usual."
Just like that storm event on Jan. 6, 2014, it is expected that extremely cold conditions will follow after the storm moves out this week. Unlike Jan. 7, 2014, when the high was 8 below zero and the low was 14 below zero, the high on Friday is expected to be about 14 degrees with a low that night of 6 below zero, NWS said. A warming trend is supposed to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.