ANGOLA — After weeks of negotiations over salary, Steuben County has a new emergency medical service director.
But he’s not new to the agency.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ANGOLA — After weeks of negotiations over salary, Steuben County has a new emergency medical service director.
But he’s not new to the agency.
Jayson McConnell, who has been the interim director since late December, was officially hired as the director of the agency when the Steuben County Council on Tuesday approved his salary.
McConnell will be paid $87,5235. He will not be eligible for overtime or any stipends as had been previously agreed upon.
The salary initially approved for the position in August was $79,292, but there were provisions to earn more money.
“In a nutshell, this is what we’ve done with this position,” said Rick Shipe, president of the County Council.
McConnell’s salary was approved on a 7-0 vote of the council in a change to the salary ordinance.
The director position at Steuben EMS has been officially open for about two months.
Since former director Steve Bloom was called to military duty last year, the department has been run by McConnell.
There were two candidates for the position.
Commissioner Wil Howard said the other finalist for the position was notified of the decision on Tuesday afternoon.
Commissioner Ken Shelton said in an August meeting that he would be comfortable offering the assistant director position to the other candidate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.