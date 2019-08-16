ANGOLA — Enjoying perfect golf weather for the second year in a row, Trine University alumni and friends hit the fairways at Zollner Golf Course to raise more than $93,000 for student scholarships.
The university’s 29th Annual Alumni & Friends Scholarship Golf Outing on Friday, Aug. 2, offered ideal conditions for 59 teams that played golf and ate meals prepared by Bon Appetit catering.
First place went to a team of alumni from Trine’s Kappa Sigma fraternity participating in the annual Sig Cup competition: Andrew Lesher, Alex Lorencz, a 2010 golf management graduate, Shawn Floyd, a 2009 management graduate, and Jason Paff, a 2011 mechanical engineering graduate. A team sponsored by Shambaugh and Sons — Jeff Biddle, Matt Clayton, a 2005 drafting and design technology graduate, Zach Solmonson, a 2011 design engineering technology graduate, and Nick Ihrie, a 2014 chemical engineering graduate — improved from third place last year to finish second this year.
Kelly Boocher won the 50/50 drawing.
Several raffle prizes were generously donated, including rounds at local golf courses, golf clubs, and gift certificates to area restaurants. Event and other major sponsors included AMI Investment Management, Metal Technologies Inc., Parkview Health, Bon Appetit Management Company, Michael Kinder & Sons, ISU Croxton & Roe, North Star Blue Scope and Steven LaHood.
The annual golf outing benefits the Trine Fund for student scholarships, which enables deserving students to earn a degree at Trine. The 2020 outing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
