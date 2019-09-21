ANGOLA — Swing back to the days of prohibition, speakeasies and other fun times with a roaring ‘20s fundraiser for the Steuben County Council on Aging.
Happening at The Eclectic Room 310 W. Wendell Jacob Avenue, Angola on Oct. 3, the Bees Knees Roaring 20’s Party is serving as a kickoff fundraising campaign for a vision that Executive Director Denise Kreais said the council has had for some time.
The party starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available for $60 per person.
“Our current location isn’t the most accessible,” Kreais said of the current Council on Aging office, located at the Steuben County Community Center. “We’ve been working on a relocation project.”
The council, she said, has been challenged to raise some $200,000 toward the project, with two anonymous donors being on board to help build a new, standalone facility.
“At the event, we hope to be able to make the location announcement,” she said. “It will be an accessible facility, in the city limits and will let us provide additional programming.”
The council hopes to be able to offer lunch-and-learn programs where area businesses come in to enjoy lunch with clients as well as community resource programs.
They also hope to have an events room that can host larger events.
“We’re pretty excited about what we can bring in,” said Kreais. “We hope to break ground in the spring or summer.”
The party will feature music by the band Elements, a silent auction, food and drinks and more.
Dress in 1920s-themed attire for a best dressed contest.
The event is not a black-tie affair, Kreais said, so people don’t have to be in their Sunday best to come and have a good time.
“We have been approved for a gaming license, so there will be a roulette wheel and blackjack,” she said.
“We’ve oversold sponsorships so far,” said Kreais. “It’s a good problem.”
The Council on Aging provides two major programs for area residents, including seniors.
Not only does the council provide services for seniors but it is also a resource area for those 60-plus that need help finding services or assistance. They can call the office or stop in and get the help they need.
The Council on Aging is also the county’s public transportation provider.
Anyone can take a ride with STAR Transportation, regardless of age.
“There are lots of changes coming up,” Kreais said.
Transportation is being rebranded, she said, so people will soon see the vans with a new look.
The council board also changed the council mission statement. Kreais said as the senior population increasingly sees those in their 70s and 80s still out and working, it was time for an update.
The mission now says, “Steuben County Council on Aging’s mission is to keep seniors active, involved and independent. To provide access to the entire community through public transportation.”
For more information on the party or to reserve tickets or a sponsorship, contact the council office, 665-8191.
The link can also be found on Facebook, https://bit.ly/2mnSRhO.
To keep up with the Council on Aging online, follow @startransportationsteuben on Facebook or visit steubencoa.org.
