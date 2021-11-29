HAMILTON — The cold, wet conditions didn't stop the community from turning out Saturday night for the annual Old Fashion Christmas Parade in downtown Hamilton.
The parade featured close to 20 horse drawn wagons and carriages carrying the names of nonprofits and community members from around the Hamilton area.
Santa and his reindeer made their way to town at the end of the parade complete with artificial snow to help bring the Christmas spirit. After the parade Santa visited with children at the Hamilton Community Building.
