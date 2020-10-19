ANGOLA — Angola’s Women, Infants and Children office will be moving when the time comes next year after the Health Department moves into new quarters in the Steuben Community Center.
Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved the move in their meeting Monday.
“How wonderful. How great,” a jubilant Debbie Lewis of WIC said upon learning the news.
Throughout the third floor of the Community Center on Monday there were signs wishing Lewis a happy birthday.
“What a great birthday,” Lewis said. “That made our day.”
WIC and the Steuben County planning and building departments were vying for the space being vacated by the Steuben County Health Department on the north end of the third floor of the Community Center.
“The plan department, I understand, but I think WIC deserves it,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
The Health Department is moving to the former home of the Steuben County Council on Aging, which is on the first floor of the Community Center. The move is expected to be complete by February.
Being located on the south end of the building will allow the Health Department better mobility in times of emergency and it will have closer proximity to parking. People with disabilities will still have to access the north entrance if there’s a need for an elevator. It is the only one in the building that until the early 1990s housed Angola High School.
Though it was not mentioned as a factor, WIC will be more than doubling the amount it pays the county in rent annually with the move. It is moving from $18,000 a year to $41,340 a year, which is based on square footage.
Officials with the state WIC offices approved the move for the Steuben County office on Oct. 5, the same day Lewis formally made her request to move to the commissioners.
WIC is located across the hall from the Health Department. But it also maintains one office space across the hall.
“Currently we walk across the hall 30 to 60 times a day, depending on the month,” Lewis said.
The planning and building departments wanted to move to the Health Department so it would be able to ensure privacy with people seeking permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.