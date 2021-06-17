FREMONT — After 21 years with the Fremont Wastewater Department, Brant Kaufman has called it a career.
Tuesday, he was honored for his retirement during a meeting of the Fremont Town Council.
“I could stand up here and talk for hours telling Brant stories,” said Wastewater Superintendent Jim Humbarger. “Probably his biggest attribute that I’ve appreciated over the years is his devout faith.”
“Thank you for all you’ve done for me,” Humbarger told Kaufman, shaking his hand.
The council also heard a request during department reports from the police and fire departments seeking approval to purchase three new automated external defibrillator units, two for the fire department and one for the police department.
Each unit costs around $2,700.
Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons said the request came in part because the departments would like to replace the current AED units because batteries can no longer be purchased for them.
Fremont also plans to apply for the next round of Community Crossings grants, which open in the fall.
Town Council President Steve Brown said he’s met with Street Superintendent Jeff Olds to start working on a proposal for the application process.
“We’re not sure just what it will look like quite yet, but we are putting something together,” he said.
Fremont is currently using money from the last round of Community Crossings grants to do roadwork in the town on several streets. In that round, Fremont received more than $900,000 in funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.