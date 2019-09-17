Four people arrested
by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Alize M. Degraw, 18, of Fremont, arrested in the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W on a felony charge of theft.
• Austin A. McCarty, 24, of the 100 block of NorthCrest, Butler, arrested in the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W, on a felony charge of theft/receiving stolen property.
• Jacob M. Nodine, 24, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested in the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W on a felony charge of theft/receiving stolen property.
• Corey M. Tomlin, 29, of the 300 block of Prairie Lane, Fremont, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
