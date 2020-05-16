WEST OTTER LAKE — A semi driver was uninjured Thursday after his semi struck a guardrail and rolled onto its side on U.S. 20 near West Otter Lake Lane 101, spilling its cargo of spaghetti sauce.
However, traffic on U.S. 20 was closed for more than 2 hours to facilitate the cleanup, said information from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver, 25-year-old Oleksandr Burdeinyi of Norridge, Illinois, was traveling west in the white 2007 Volvo semi-tractor hauling a box trailer loaded with spaghetti sauce, some of which ended up spilling out on to the pavement, glass jars breaking.
The news release said Burdeinyi allegedly failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway due to unsafe speed for road conditions and traveled off the north side of the road, striking a guardrail. The roadway was wet but weather was clear at the time of the crash.
“It appeared that Burdeinyi then over corrected back to the south going around the curve. The tractor/trailer then rolled over on to its side and continued along the guardrail for some distance before coming to rest on its side,” said the news release.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were in use and effective, said the news release.
Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Orland Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Transportation.
