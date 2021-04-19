ANGOLA — Angola is one of 80 communities that will collectively receive $18.6 million in federal grant funding through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ COVID-19 Response Grant Program.
Angola’s share will be $250,000, said a Monday news release announcing the recipients of OCRA’s COVID-19 Response Phase 3 round of funding. This comes after the city was awarded $250,000 through the same grant program last year.
Beginning in April 2020, OCRA began addressing the pandemic’s impact on Hoosier communities using funds derived from Indiana’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allocation. Last year, 112 grants were awarded to 96 communities, totaling more than $20.9 million.
“This grant program has already provided support to more than 600,000 Hoosiers across our state,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “This round we expanded the COVID-19 Response Grant Program so we can continue helping Hoosiers, their families and their businesses recover from the pandemic.”
The money Angola will receive will go to a COVID-19 forgivable loan program that the Angola Investment Fund set up last year to help businesses in the city that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pay for certain eligible expenses. To date, AIF has provided financial aid to more than 32 local businesses and it continues to disperse funds.
Angola Investment Fund Board member Kathy Armstrong said receiving the additional grant funds is a major win for the community.
“It’s huge,” she said. “We’ve never had a grant cycle without an applicant and we believe there are many more local businesses that can benefit from this program.”
Prior to Monday’s notice about receiving additional grant money, AIF had exhausted about 83% of its initial pool of $350,000 and needed the additional funds to replenish its coffers to keep the successful program going.
The city of Angola recently voted to chip in $100,000 from the city’s Major Moves Fund if the grant application was successful, so the AIF will now have another $350,000 in total to give out.
LaGrange County is also set to get $250,000 and Noble County netted $200,000, the news release said.
