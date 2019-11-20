ANGOLA — A recommendation from the Angola Service and Budget Committee will be sent to the Angola Common Council to approve a financial buy-in for the Family Ties program put on by the Community Anti-Violence Alliance.
The recommendation is for $5,000 for 2019 and another $5,000 for 2020.
CAVA Executive Director Lee David spoke Monday to the committee, made up of Mayor Richard Hickman and Councilmen Dave Olson and Dave Martin, asking the city to buy into the program because a grant she is applying for looks for stakeholders to be invested in the program.
"I don't ask for money unless we need it," David said.
The grant is through Justice for Families and is for $550,000 over three years. To apply, CAVA has to show the majority of the stakeholders are invested in their programming. Other stakeholders include Steuben County, which has committed $3,700, and Fremont, which will be approached next.
The grant has an early January 2020 deadline.
David said they have never before asked to be on the city's budget.
Before, she said, they've always found funding elsewhere. For eight years, CAVA had a grant through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF, program that helped them cover helping anyone that was 200% over the poverty level free of charge.
"Without the Justice for Families grant, we can only see Department of Child Services cases or those that can self-pay," David said.
The grant does not require stakeholders give a certain amount. Any amount, David said, is beneficial and shows stakeholders are invested in the programs. However, she said the grant people will look at amounts given by stakeholders and take it into consideration.
CAVA has received this grant before, David said, but they stopped applying for it while they had a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant.
"I think CAVA does good work for our society," Olson said.
The recommendation will go before the Common Council in December.
